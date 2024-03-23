Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, star wars, Tales of the Jedi

Gentle Giant Debuts New Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Yaddle Bust

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with some brand new releases as they blast off into a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars once again

Article Summary Meet Gentle Giant’s new Yaddle bust, a St. Patrick’s Day Exclusive Star Wars release.

Yaddle portrayed in animation style from Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.

Limited to 1000 pieces, this collectible is a must-have for Prequel Trilogy fans.

Pre-orders now live for the 4.5” tall Yaddle bust, priced at $130.

Yaddle is a Jedi Master, that has intrigued Star Wars fans since her first appearance in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace back in 1999. She is a member of the same mysterious species as Jedi Master Yoda, only driving her popularity. Yaddle's serene demeanor and wise presence in The Phantom Menace added depth to the Jedi Council scenes. However, she vanished after that first prequel film, but decades later, Star Wars fans got their heartbreaking answer with Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Yaddle is one of the first to discover the lot of the Sith and that Count Dooku has turned to the dark side. Yaddle and Dooku go head to head for the future of the Jedi and the Sith, ultimately leading to her death.

Gentle Giant Ltd. has just unveiled that this Jedi Master is coming to life as a limited edition St. Patrick's Day Exclusive release. Featuring the animation style of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, this 4.5" tall bust showcases Yaddle right off the screen. She is limited to only 1000 pieces and will be a truly remarkable piece for any Star Wars Prequel Trilogy fan collection. Collectors will be able to bring Tales of the Jedi Yaddle home for $130 and pre-orders are live exclusively on Gentle Giant Ltd.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – Yaddle – St. Patrick's Day Exclusive

"One of the most mysterious Jedi Council members is finally here! This replica of Yaddle, Yoda's green-skinned female counterpart, has her green lightsaber ignited and is based on her appearance in the Tales of the Jedi animated series on Disney+. It measures approximately 4.5 inches tall and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color window box. A St. Patrick's Day Exclusive!"

