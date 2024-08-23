Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, star wars, The Mandalorian

Gentle Giant Debuts New Star Wars: The Mandalorian Jumbo IG-11

Gentle Giant Ltd is back with its newest releases spanning across plenty of fandoms including a new Jumbo Retro Star Wars figure

Article Summary Gentle Giant Ltd. releases a new 14-inch Jumbo Retro IG-11 figure from The Mandalorian.

IG-11 is an assassin droid reprogrammed to protect Grogu, voiced by Taika Watiti.

The figure includes an Anzellan pilot and comes in a resealable clamshell with a retro card back.

Pre-order IG-11 for $90 now, with the release date set for June 2025.

IG-11 is an assassin droid that made his first appearance in the first season of The Mandalorian. Voiced by Taika Watiti, he quickly became a fan-favorite character during the series and started out as a bounty hunter programmed to. However, he is reprogrammed by Kuiil, the Ugnaught, to become the protector of The Mandalorian's newly acquired target, The Child. IG-11 would ultimately sacrifice himself at the end of the first season but would later reappear and be reprogrammed once again as a suit that Grogu would be able to control.

Gentle Giant Ltd. and some Anzellans have crafted a brand new Jumbo Star Wars Retro figure featuring IG-11 that comes in at a whopping 14" tall. The droidsmiths have done incredible work to bring him to life, and he will feature in an oversized retro card back inside a resealable clamshell. He will also come with not one but two Anzellans, with one that can fit inside and pilot the droid. Collectors can enhance their Retro Jumbo Star Wars The Mandalorian collection for $90, and pre-orders are already live for IG-11 with a June 2025 release date.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian IG-11 with Anzellans Jumbo Figure

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! After his noble sacrifice on Nevarro, the bounty hunter droid IG-11 was rendered inoperable. But when Din Djarin decided to bring him back from deactivation, he turned to the Anzellans to make the repairs. While the droidsmiths made IG-11 ambulatory again (albeit with an pilot), he would need a memory core to be his old self. This approximately 14-inch 1/6 scale figure of the reassembled IG-11 comes with an Anzellan in his chest and another Anzellan standing at his side. He comes packaged on an oversized retro cardback inside a resealable clamshell."



