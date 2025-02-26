Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: jurassic park, jurassic world, mattel

Mattel Gives A Closer Look at the Jurassic World Rebirth Velociraptor

Get ready for a walk in the park, the Jurassic Park that is, as a new set of collectibles are here including a new Mattel Launch N Battle set

A new era of Jurassic Park is upon us as Jurassic World Rebirth is set to arrive this July. The plot centers on a high-stakes mission that is led by covert operations specialist Zora Bennett, who must travel to a forbidden island that was once the research facility original Jurassic Park. This island has some of the deadliest dinosaurs on it that were not fit for the original park. Their objective is to extract DNA from three of the island's largest dinosaurs to develop a groundbreaking medical treatment. This mission is surely going to be a walk in the park, and Mattel is here to help with that walk with some new Jurassic World Rebirth collectibles.

A new Launch 'N Battle Vehicle Set has been unveiled, including the debut of our first look at the Rebirth Velociraptor. This Velociraptor is gorgeous and takes some elements from Jurassic Park III with its male features but with some new unseen colors. These bad boys will surely steal the screen when they arrive, and it looks like someone is hating one down with this set. A new 10.7-inch long off-road vehicle is featured here with a shining net projectile and a 3.5" tall Krebs figure that might end up at dino food. The Jurassic World Rebirth Launch 'N Battle Vehicle Set is priced at $34.99, and it is set for a Fall 2025 release.

Jurassic World Rebirth Launch 'N Battle Vehicle Set

"This Jurassic World Rebirth Launch 'N Battle Vehicle, inspired by the excitement of the movie, is ready for adventure with a detachable turret with blaster. It launches either a DNA sample-collecting dart or a net projectile. A Jurassic World Rebirth Velociraptor and Martin Krebs figure are also included for storytelling possibilities. With the 10.7-inch long off-road vehicle, 7.5-inch long dinosaur and 3.75-inch tall Krebs, this story pack is ready for chase and battle action or realistic display. Scan the Tracking Code on the Velociraptor's foot in the free Jurassic World Play App with a compatible smart device (Android or iOS, not included) to unlock a digital version of the dinosaur and play the fiercely fun game to race various vehicles on land, air and sea."

