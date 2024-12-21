Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, star wars

Gentle Giant Debuts Star Wars: The Clone Wars Mother Talzin Statue

Step into a galaxy far, far away with some brand new Star Wars collectibles from Gentle Giant Ltd. are on the way including Mother Talzin

Article Summary Explore the dark side with Gentle Giant Ltd.'s Mother Talzin statue from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Mother Talzin, leader of the Nightsisters, debuts in a 6” limited edition mini-bust.

Only 2,000 pieces available, perfect for Star Wars collectors seeking unique collectibles.

Pre-order this Dathomir witch statue online or at comic stores for a Q3 2025 release.

Gentle Giant Ltd. is embracing the dark side of the Force once again as they have unveiled their latest Star Wars statue. Mother Talzin is the enigmatic leader of the Nightsisters, a mystical and powerful clan that resides on the planet of Dathomir. She made her grand debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and is known for her mastery of dark magic. Talzin wields sorcery that rivals the power of the Force, and she works with the Sith but does not follow their path because she has her own ambitions.

Mother Talzin played a key part in major Star Wars events, like making Darth Maul whole after his fall in The Phantom Menace. Gentle Giant Ltd is now conjuring up another impressive Star Wars: The Clone Wars statue with the Dathomir witch. She is nicely crafted right off the screen, featuring her animated style of the show perfectly. Standing 6" tall, this animated statue will be quite limited as Gentle Giant has her limited to only 2,000 pieces. Star Wars fans will be able to pre-order one of these sinister sisters' home for $90. Collectors can reserve one online right now as well as at their local comic book store with a Q3 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Mother Talzin Animated Mini Bust

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! A key figure in the Clone Wars, Mother Talzin led the Nightsisters, a Dathomirian cult of witches, and was the mother of both Darth Maul and Savage Opress. Her plots to kill Count Dooku made her a force to be reckoned with, and this bust celebrates her fearsome focus! This approximately 6-inch, 1/7 scale mini-bust is based on her appearance in the Clone Wars animated series, and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Limited to only 2,000 pieces."

