Gentle Giant Ltd. Unveils Star Wars: A New Hope Bom Vimdin Mini Bust

Step into the galaxy far, far away with Gentle Ginat Ltd. as they bring a new limited editor statue from Star Wars: A New Hope

Article Summary Discover the new Bom Vimdin Mini Bust from Gentle Giant Ltd, exclusive to Star Wars: A New Hope fans.

Bom Vimdin emerges from the Mos Eisley Cantina scene as a limited edition, highly detailed collectible.

This 6” mini-bust features Vimdin's smuggler attire, complete with a rifle blaster, sculpted with precision.

Pre-order the Bom Vimdin Mini Bust for $130, limited to 1000 pieces, set for a Q4 2025 release.

Gentle Giant Ltd. loves to drop some new and exciting statues from the vast galaxy that is Star Wars. A new and exclusive mini-bust did arrive for Halloween that many fans might have missed. Get ready to go to the Mos Eisley Cantina on Tatooine as Bom Vimdin gets a brand new collectible statue that is only limited to 1000 pieces. Bom was introduced to fans in Star Wars: A New Hope and appeared in the chaos that is the Mos Eisley Cantina scene. He is native to the planet Groff, and he belongs to the Advozse species. They are known for horned heads and wrinkled features; they are an untrustful species, usually being on the wrong side of the law.

Star Wars fans might have seen Bom as one of the many colorful background aliens in A New Hope, but now he can be front and center with this new limited edition release. The Outer Rim awaits as this smuggler is ready to step into the spotlight with this 6" tall statue that features his smuggler outfit and is ready for a quick draw. He also features a rifle blaster on his back, with the gun and entire statue being nicely sculpted with incredible amounts of detail. Collectors can find the Star Wars: A New Hope Bom Vimdin Mini Bust – 2024 Halloween Exclusive up for pre-order right now. He can be found exclusively on Gentle Giant Ltd. for $130 with a Q4 2025 release date.

Star Wars: A New Hope™ – Bom Vimdin™ Mini Bust

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! It's almost Halloween, and it's time to go back to the scariest cantina on any planet! One of the patrons of Chalmun's Cantina was Bom Vimdin, an Advosze from Riflor who had black eyes and a single horn on his head. A notorious smuggler, Vimdin has a blaster on his belt and a blaster rifle on his back, and he's not being brought in without a fight! This approximately 6-inch mini-bust sits atop a black pedestal base and is limited to only 1000 pieces. It comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a numbered, full-color window box."

