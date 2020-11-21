Star Wars C-3PO and Asajj Ventress Receive Gentle Giant Busts

Gentle Giant Ltd. continues to impress with their Star Wars statue bust as they announce two new ones are on their way. These two statues span over the Star Wars generations with one from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Rise of Skywalker. Up first is from the Clone Wars as Count Dooku's Sith assassin Asajj Ventress arrives. She stands 6-inches tall but will be 8 inches tall when her dual red lightsabers are extended. Asajj Ventress will also have a removable cloak letting collectors display her how they want to. The Clone War villain is limited to only 1500 pieces and a must-have for any fan of the animated series.

The next Star Wars statue is also limited to only 1500 pieces as C-3PO, and Babu Frik are here. Coming from the newest film in the Skywalker Saga, C-3PO needs a hard repair to read ancient Sith texts. Babu Frik gladly helps, and now you can bring them both home. The 6-inch tall statue bust shows the depowered protocol as Babu Frik tinkers in his head. These Busts are highly detailed and will take your Star Wars collection to greater heights. Both statues are priced at $119.99 and set to release in May 2021. Pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

