Gentle Giant Unveils Four Exclusive Star Wars Premier Guild Rewards

Get ready for the new year with Gentle Giant Ltd. as they reveal their latest Premier Guild Star Wars exclusives statues

Article Summary Gentle Giant reveals 2024-25 Star Wars Premier Guild exclusives.

New collectibles include R2-D2 concept statue and Nute Gunray mini-bust.

Membership tiers offer exclusive access to pre-orders and discounts.

Luke Skywalker (Tatooine) and FX-7 Jumbo Figure among the rewards.

Gentle Giant Ltd. is already getting ready for the 2024-2025 collecting season as they unveil their Premier Guild Membership Tiers. These membership tiers consist of the ability to be one of the first to pre-order any of their convention or web exclusive collectibles. Other bonuses like a pre-order guarantee, e-mail newsletter, and coupons are also included. However, the Premier Guild Membership also includes exclusive Star Wars collectibles that can only be acquired by being a member. Signing up for any one of these tiers will unlock one of four of these new Star Wars collectibles. The 2024-25 tier exclusives start with a Star Wars Jumbo Kenner release with FX-7 Medical Assistant Droid.

There are also two Star Wars mini-busts arriving with Luke Skywalker (Tatooine) from A New Hope featuring his bucket hat, goggles, and binoculars. The Phantom Menace fans will also be able to bring home the infamous Nute Gunray, as this was the Fan Choice statue. Lastly a R2-D2 Concept 1/7 will also be coming, and fans get a choice of one statue for getting a membership with the exclusive ability to buy the rest if they choose to do so. These are all nice and unique pieces that Star Wars fans can acquire directly from Gentle Giant Ltd.

Gentle Giant Launches Four Exclusives for Premier Guild 2024-25

"Are you getting the most out of your Star Wars collecting? Can you honestly say you have access to everything you could possibly want in the Star Wars Universe? Then you must be a member of the Gentle Giant LTD Premier Guild, which just launched its new year July 1! Being a member not only gets you access to four exclusive Star Wars items, it also gets you discounts and benefits that will make collecting more fun and a lot easier."

The four new, Guild-exclusive items are:

R2-D2 (Concept) 1/7 Scale Resin Statue

The Phantom Menace Nute Gunray 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust (Fan Choice)

A New Hope Luke Skywalker (Tatooine) 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust

The Empire Strikes Back FX-7 Jumbo 12" Figure

