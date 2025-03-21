Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, star wars

Gentle Giant Unveils Limited Edition New Star Wars: Andor K-2SO Statue

A brand new assortment of collectibles statues are coming soon from Gentle Giant Ltd. including K-2SO from Star Wars: Andor

Gentle Giant Ltd. is getting ready for Star Wars: Andor Season 2 as they unveil their new K-2SO statue. K-2SO is a reprogrammed Imperial security droid who was introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Once loyal to the Empire, he was captured and reprogrammed by Captain Cassian Andor to help serve the Rebel Alliance. Unlike other Imperial droids out there, K-2SO possesses some unique characteristics, like dry humor and a blunt personality that easily made him a fan-favorite character. By the end of Rogue One, K-2SO sacrificed himself to ensure the success of their Rebel mission by stealing plans for the Death Star.

Andor Season 2 will be bringing back this droid as the series covers the years prior to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Unlike Season 1, the second season will take place over 5 years over 12 episodes with four episode arcs getting released, each one covering a different year. K2 is now front and center with Gentle Giant Ltd.'s newest Premier Collection Statue that comes in at 11" tall and faithfully captures his designs from the upcoming Disney+ series. The statue will be extremely limited, with only 1,000 getting released, and will be priced at $200. Pre-orders are available now through Gentle Giant Ltd. and your local comic book store with a Q4 2025 release date.

Star Wars: Andor – K-2SO Premier Collection Statue

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Welcome to the Rebellion! Reprogrammed Imperial security droid K-2SO was a breakout star in the Rogue One movie, and now he's returning to the screen as part of the highly anticipated Season 2 of the hit Disney+ series Andor! This approximately 11-inch resin statue depicts the lanky droid standing on a rocky base and is limited to only 1,000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."

