Gentle Giant Unveils New SDCC Marvel Studios WandaVision Mini Bust

Gentle Giant Ltd. has even more limited edition exclusives arriving for San Diego Comic Con 2024 including a new mini-bust from WandaVision

When you think you have seen enough exclusives for San Diego Comic Con 2024, Gentle Giant Ltd. unveils even more. It appears that Gentle Giant will also be bringing some exclusives directly to the convention, including a limited edition of the Marvel Cinematic Universe release. Return to the events of the Disney+ series WandaVision, once again, as Marvel fans will be thrilled to acquire an exclusive bust of White Vision. Standing at 6" tall, this meticulously crafted bust captures the striking appearance of Vision as he is reborn and complete with a new sleek, all-white design. Vision still has a story to tell within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so this statue is still relevant to the growing MCU story and a perfect addition to any WandaVision collection. Releasing with a certificate of authenticity, White Vision is limited to only 500 pieces and will only be found at SDCC 20204 at Booth 2607. Marvel Studios fans will be able to snag this WandaVision statue for $130 and possibly online after the convention.

Marvel Studios WandaVision White Vision 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust

"It's almost that time, when it seems like half the world descends on San Diego to celebrate the world of comics and pop culture! Diamond Select Toys, Gentle Giant LTD and Ironguard Supplies will be set up at Booth 2607, and they'll have fun events, swell booth exclusives, a fully-stocked store, and a team of helpful staff waiting to answer your questions. Let's see what they've got going on!"

"The Vision is back online! The Avengers' resident synthezoid is now an exclusive 1/6 scale movie-inspired mini-bust from Gentle Giant LTD! Based on his all-white appearance in the final episodes of the Wandavision TV series, this realistic 1/6 scale mini-bust stands approximately 6 inches tall and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 500 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."

