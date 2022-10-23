Gentle Giant Unveils Star Wars Jumbo Kenner Ahsoka Tano Figure

The Jumbo Kenner Star Wars line continues to grow at Gentle Giant Ltd. as a new figure has been revealed. Another character from The Mandalorian is coming o the mighty 12" line as Ahsoka Tano has arrived. We have already seen Ahsoka Tano join Hasbro's Retro Collection, so this figure was kind of expected. Features 5 points of articulation, Ahsoka's design is reverted back to the classic era of Star Wars toys and boosted into a 12" format. Her two white lightsabers are included, and she will be featured in packaging with a retro-style card back with a resealable blister card. Ahsoka has been getting a lot of attention lately, and this is one collectible that is perfect for both old and new Star Wars fans.

These mighty 12" jumbo Kenner figures are always fun to see, and it is a new set of collectibles to show your love for the Star Wars toys that fans fell in love with. That classic toy design can really be appreciated here with enlarged details, and craftsmanship can really be seen. The Star Wars: The Mandalorian Ahsoka Tano Jumbo figure is priced at $80 and set for a March 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to add some of the new Jumbo Star Wars figures like Celebration Luke and Grand Admiral Thrawn!

"A Gentle Giant LTD Release! That's one big Togruta! Ahsoka Tano, former padawan to Anakin Skywalker, is now Jumbo-sized, as the newest Jumbo figure from Gentle Giant LTD! Standing 12 inches tall with 5 points of articulation, Ahsoka is based on her Mandalorian appearance and sculpted in a retro "Kenner" style. She includes her two lightsabers as accessories and comes packaged on a retro-style cardback inside a resealable blister card. In Shops: Apr 26, 2023. SRP: $80.00."