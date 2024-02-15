Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, star wars

Endor Awaits with Gentle Giant's New Star Wars: ROTJ Wicket Statue

A celebration awaits as the adorable and heroic Wicket W. Warrick from Star Wars as Gentle Giant Ltd. debuts their newest statue

Article Summary Gentle Giant unveils a new limited-edition Wicket W. Warrick statue for Star Wars fans.

The 6" Milestones Statue captures Wicket's charm from Return of the Jedi.

Priced at $175, this collector's piece is limited to just 500 units worldwide.

Wicket joins other exclusive Ewok collectibles, perfect for Valentine's Day.

Step into the lush forests of Endor and join the furry inhabitants, like the legendary hero of the Rebellion with Wicket W. Warrick. Coming to life from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, one of the beloved alien teddy bears from the original trilogy, Wicket is back and stealing the hearts of fans yet again. His courage, loyalty and adorable nature return as Gentle Giant Ltd. has unveiled its latest Star Wars Milestones Statue. Releasing as a Valentine's Day Website Exclusive, Wicket is ready to join your collection with a new 500-piece limited edition statue that immortalizes the iconic Ewok warrior. Coming in at 6" tall, Star Wars fans will notice Wicket's endearing charm and peaceful outlook as he sits upon a stump from the forest of Endor.

From his intricately sculpted fur to the determined glint in his eyes, Star Wars fans will appreciate every aspect of Wicket's detail that is captured right here. Whether you're a seasoned Return of the Jedi collector or just a devoted Star Wars enthusiast, this limited-edition statue is sure to become the centerpiece of your Ewok collection. The legacy of Wicket W. Warrick is faithfully featured here and at $175, with only 500 pieces being created worldwide. Pre-orders are already live right on Gentle Giant Ltd. and be sure to also check out the Web Exclusive Ewok Drummer Statue for even more Return of the Jedi fun.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Wicket Milestones Statue

"Yub yub! The cutest and most inquisitive Ewok of all is Gentle Giant LTD's newest Milestones statue! This approximately 6-inch, 1/6 scale statue depicts Wicket the Ewok sitting on a stump, trusty spear in hand. In scale to previous Valentine's Day releases Chief Chirpa and Brethupp the Drummer, this adorable Ewok is the perfect way to say "I love you," even if it's just to yourself! Limited to only 500 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. A Gentlegiantltd.com website exclusive!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!