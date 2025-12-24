Get Artistic with the New LEGO Art Japanese Cherry Blossom Landscape 

The LEGO Art theme is designed for builders who want a more creative, display-focused experience, blending LEGO construction with visual art and home décor. These sets are primarily designed for adults and focus on creating detailed mosaics, portraits, and landscapes inspired by famous artworks, cultural themes, and other subjects. LEGO has just unveiled a new LEGO Art masterpiece with the Japanese Cherry Blossom Landscape, which showcases how LEGO Art goes beyond flat mosaics with layered three-dimensional designs.

Standing 15" tall and 13.5" wide, this set measures 1,892 and captures the calm beauty of spring in Japan with elements like cherry blossom trees. Other elements include Mount Fuji, traditional architecture, flowing water, and flying cranes, presented in a shadow-box style display. LEGO Art sets are meant to be relaxing and meditative to build, and when fully assembled it can be used as wall art or shelf pieces rather than toys. The LEGO Art Cherry Blossom Landscape set is priced at $139.99 and is scheduled to arrive on January 1, 2026.