Get Artistic with the New LEGO Art Japanese Cherry Blossom Landscape
Clear off some space as more sets from LEGO are on the way including a new LEGO Art Japanese Cherry Blossom Landscape
Article Summary
- Discover the new LEGO Art Japanese Cherry Blossom Landscape, a 1,892-piece display set for adults.
- Features Mount Fuji, cherry blossoms, cranes, and flowing water in a striking 3D shadow-box design.
- Includes a black lacquer frame and can be wall-mounted or displayed on a flat surface for versatile décor.
- Priced at $139.99, this relaxing build releases January 1, 2026, offering mindful, creative LEGO fun.
LEGO Art Japanese Cherry Blossom Landscape
"Bring color and nature into your home with this LEGO® Art Japanese Cherry Blossom Landscape (31218) building set for adults. Inspired by the beauty of springtime in Japan and the country's Ukiyo-e artists, this stunning brick-built 3D wall art features Mount Fuji, a teahouse, a bridge, a waterfall, flying Japanese cranes, and cherry blossom, 'Sango-Kaku' maple and Japanese umbrella pine trees. This aesthetic room décor comes in a black lacquer shadow box frame and has 2 display options."
"It can be mounted on a wall with a hanger or freely stood on a flat surface. The artwork's waterfall flows beyond the frame so on a wall it pours directly out, or it can be adjusted to spill out onto a flat surface. This LEGO art set offers a calm, immersive and mindful experience for adults as you build the botanical wall art from bricks. Set contains 1,892 pieces."