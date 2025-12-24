Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: ,

Get Artistic with the New LEGO Art Japanese Cherry Blossom Landscape 

Clear off some space as more sets from LEGO are on the way including a new LEGO Art Japanese Cherry Blossom Landscape

  • Discover the new LEGO Art Japanese Cherry Blossom Landscape, a 1,892-piece display set for adults.
  • Features Mount Fuji, cherry blossoms, cranes, and flowing water in a striking 3D shadow-box design.
  • Includes a black lacquer frame and can be wall-mounted or displayed on a flat surface for versatile décor.
  • Priced at $139.99, this relaxing build releases January 1, 2026, offering mindful, creative LEGO fun.

The LEGO Art theme is designed for builders who want a more creative, display-focused experience, blending LEGO construction with visual art and home décor. These sets are primarily designed for adults and focus on creating detailed mosaics, portraits, and landscapes inspired by famous artworks, cultural themes, and other subjects. LEGO has just unveiled a new LEGO Art masterpiece with the Japanese Cherry Blossom Landscape, which showcases how LEGO Art goes beyond flat mosaics with layered three-dimensional designs.

Standing 15" tall and 13.5" wide, this set measures 1,892 and captures the calm beauty of spring in Japan with elements like cherry blossom trees. Other elements include Mount Fuji, traditional architecture, flowing water, and flying cranes, presented in a shadow-box style display. LEGO Art sets are meant to be relaxing and meditative to build, and when fully assembled it can be used as wall art or shelf pieces rather than toys. The LEGO Art Cherry Blossom Landscape set is priced at $139.99 and is scheduled to arrive on January 1, 2026.

LEGO Art Japanese Cherry Blossom Landscape

"Bring color and nature into your home with this LEGO® Art Japanese Cherry Blossom Landscape (31218) building set for adults. Inspired by the beauty of springtime in Japan and the country's Ukiyo-e artists, this stunning brick-built 3D wall art features Mount Fuji, a teahouse, a bridge, a waterfall, flying Japanese cranes, and cherry blossom, 'Sango-Kaku' maple and Japanese umbrella pine trees. This aesthetic room décor comes in a black lacquer shadow box frame and has 2 display options."

"It can be mounted on a wall with a hanger or freely stood on a flat surface. The artwork's waterfall flows beyond the frame so on a wall it pours directly out, or it can be adjusted to spill out onto a flat surface. This LEGO art set offers a calm, immersive and mindful experience for adults as you build the botanical wall art from bricks. Set contains 1,892 pieces."

