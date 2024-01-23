Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, League of Legends

Get Frosty with Hot Toys New League of Legends 1/6 Ashe Figure

Hot Toys is bringing the digital world to life as the hit video game League of Legends are getting new 1/6 scale figures

Article Summary Hot Toys releases a 1/6 scale figure of Ashe from League of Legends.

Intricate details include rolling eyeball function and Freljordian outfit.

Figure comes with iconic weapons and skill effects like Frost Shot.

Pre-order now for a 2025 release via Sideshow Collectibles.

All hail the Queen! Hot Toys is getting mystical as they bring the hit video game League of Legends world to life. Things are about to get a little frosty as the infamous Frost Archer Ashe takes her shot with this gorgeous 1/6 scale figure. Hailing from the Freljord region, Ashe is a skilled and strategic marksman as an archer and the Freljord queen. Hot Toys has faithfully brought her to life from League of Legends with an impressive set of accessories and armor. She will have a rolling eyeball function and a tailored outfit with a fur hem to keep her warm in the tundra. Some of her iconic special attacks are also included, with a Frost Shot and Enchanted Crystal Arrow being able to be recreated. Ashe will also get a winter diorama base to capture her for some dynamic action sequences. Pre-orders will arrive soon on Sideshow Collectibles, expect a 2025 release for her and be on the lookout for more Legaue of Legends 1/6 scale figures from Hot Toys.

League of Legends – 1/6th Scale Ashe Collectible Figure

"There will be peace in the Freljord. I will forge it." Iceborn warmother of the Avarosan tribe, Ashe commands the most populous horde in the north. Stoic, intelligent, and idealistic, yet uncomfortable with her role as leader, she taps into the ancestral magics of her lineage to wield a bow of True Ice. With her people's belief that she is the mythological hero Avarosa reincarnated, Ashe hopes to unify the Freljord once more by retaking their ancient, tribal lands."

"Bring a chill to your collection of League of Legends champions in the new year with Hot Toys and Ashe, the Frost Archer. This highly accurate, 1/6 scale collectible figure captures Ashe's appearance from the latest Season Start 2024 cinematic. Featuring a newly developed head sculpt of Ashe with rolling eyeball system, specialized body, and a beautifully tailored outfit with fur hem and armor details, this figure stays true to Ashe's icy Freljordian origins."

"Never one to seek peace without the tools of war, Ashe comes with her iconic bow of True Ice, an assortment of icy arrows, Enchanted Crystal Arrow ult, Ranger's Focus ability, interchangeable hands, and a wintery diorama display base. Bring on League of Legends Season 2024 with Hot Toys and Ashe, the Frost Archer!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!