Ghost Rider Gets A Hellish Mech and Bike Upgrade with LEGO

Johnny Blaze has really made a deal with the devil this time, as he is getting a mighty upgrade with LEGO. Releasing as part of their Marvel Super Heroes line, Ghost Rider is getting his very own mech this time. Not only that, but his mech is also getting its very own blazing ride. Coming in at only 264 pieces, this Mecha rider is packed with detail and features a Ghost Rider miniature that can be inserted into a fully jointed robotic suit. When all combined, this hell mech and cycle are no joke, coming in at 4" high, 11.5" long and 2" wide, and will stand without support. Marvel and Ghost Rider fans will have a blast having Ghost Rider put down the chain on any kaiju or gigantic robot threat. The Ghost Rider Mech & Bike LEGO set is priced at $34.99 and set for a January 2023 release. Pre-orders are not live, but fans can find the Rider here, and be sure to add more Marvel Mechs to your collection in the meantime found here.

Feel the Heat with Ghost Rider's New Mech Armor Set

"Treat Super Hero fans aged 7 and up to mega motorcycle adventures with the large-scale LEGO® Marvel Ghost Rider Mech & Bike (76245). Kids place the Rider LEGO minifigure into the opening cockpit of the mech. The jointed mech has movable arms, legs and hands, allowing it to be positioned and posed for endless play-and-display possibilities. An attachable chain inspires imaginative action as kids take the supersized mech for a ride in search of bad guys. The bike stands upright unaided and features exhaust flames and a seat element that ensures the mech remains in the saddle when on the move."

Mech and motorcycle – Young Super Heroes will enjoy endless imaginative play with LEGO® Marvel Ghost Rider Mech & Bike (76245), the mega, movable mech on wheels

Iconic character – Includes a Ghost Rider minifigure, a buildable Ghost Rider mech with fully jointed arms, legs and fingers, and a scaled-up motorcycle to which the mech attaches

A wild ride – Bad guys don't stand a chance with this motorbiking mech's movable arms, legs, crushing hands and soul-catching chain

Gift for kids –Fans of mechs, motorcycles or Marvel movies aged 7 and up will love to receive this hands-on, buildable toy as a birthday, holiday or any-day treat

Large play-and-display model – The motorcycle alone measures over 4 in. (10 cm) high, 11.5 in. (30 cm) long and 2 in. (7 cm) wide