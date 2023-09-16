Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: ghostbusters, pcs, premium collectibles studio

Ghostbusters Ray Stantz Busts Some Ghosts with New PSC Statue

Premium Collectibles Studio is back with a new statue as the infamous Ghostbusters member Ray Stantz is back and 1:4 scale

Ray Stantz, one of the iconic founding members of the Ghostbusters and PCS, is bringing him to life! Played and created by the brilliant actor Dan Aykroyd, Ray Stantz is the heart and soul of the paranormal-fighting team. He drives the team forward with his scientific curiosity for the paranormal and the existence of ghosts. PCS continues their Ghostbusters 1:4 scale statue series with Ray, who will now join Egon. His distinctive jumpsuit and proton pack are faithfully created for this 19" tall statue that will come with some swappable parts. Ghostbusters fans will be able to display Ray with his goggles on or off, as well as an attachable proton stream. Whether you are chasing after Slimer, battling ancient deities, or thinking of the Staf Puff Marshmallow Man, this Ghostbusters statue is just for you. Ray Stantz is priced at $730 and is set for a December 2024 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Ray Stantz Joins the PCS Ghostbusters 1:4 Collection

"Drop everything, Venkman. We got one." Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Ghostbusters: Ray 1:4 Scale Statue – Deluxe. The Ray 1:4 Scale Statue pays homage to the most dedicated and enthusiastic of the Ghostbusters crew, Ray Stantz. Standing at 19" tall with an environment base, Ray's signature look is recreated in otherworldly detail on this fully sculpted piece. His extraordinarily realistic likeness and focused expression are so accurate it's scary in this latest addition to the Premium Collectibles Studio Ghostbusters line."

"This Ray Stantz collectible also includes swap-out portrait depicting Ray wearing his iconic Ecto Goggles. Every aspect of Ray's phantom-conscious uniform is intricately designed, complete with protective elbow pads and practical gold cargo zippers. From the custom nametag to the Ghostbusters arm patch, every element has been thoughtfully recreated, ensuring an authentic representation that transports you directly into the realm of the paranormal."

"At the heart of this collectible stands Ray's trusted companion: the proton pack. Exuding an air of technological sophistication, the pack rests firmly on Ray's back with detailed gauges, buttons, and cables. The PCS Deluxe Edition includes an intricately designed proton stream releasing from Ray's pack. Do your part in protecting the world from spectral invasions by adding the Ghostbusters: Ray 1:4 Scale Statue – Deluxe to your collection today!"

