Blade Takes a Bite Out of McFarlane Toys with New Marvel Statue

Step into the world of Marvel Comics as McFarlane Toys brings iconic heroes to life with new collectibles scaled statues

Article Summary McFarlane Toys launches a 1/6 scale Blade statue inspired by the Marvel Comics vampire hunter.

The collectible features details from Blade #1 (2023) artwork by Elena Casagrande.

Includes a reprint of Blade #1 comic and an exclusive art card with background info.

Pre-orders for the Blade statue are live now for $59.99, with release set for December 2025.

McFarlane Toys is back with a new selection of 1/6 scale Marvel Comics statues as they step into the shadows. Blade, also known as Eric Brooks, is a vampire hunter who first appeared in The Tomb of Dracula #10 (1973). He was created by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan and was born with vampire abilities after his mother was bitten while pregnant. This allows Blade to possess superhuman strength, speed, agility, and an accelerated healing factor, alongside immunity to most vampire weaknesses, like the sun.

Trained as a martial artist and weapons expert, he has dedicated his life to protecting humanity from vampires and supernatural threats. McFarlane Toys is ready to fight all the things that go bump in the night with their newest 1/6 scale statue. Inspired by the Blade #1 comic from 2023, the Daywalker is nicely detailed, capturing the artwork of Elena Casagrande in three dimensions. McFarlane Toys has even included a reprint copy of Blade #1, a perfect way for fans to dive deeper into the darker side of Marvel Comics. Pre-orders for this new 1/6 scale Marvel statue are already live for $59.99 with a December 2025 release date.

McFarlane Toys Collection Marvel Blade 1:6th Scale Statue

"Marvel's slickest vampire hunter returns in a brand new ongoing. True evil is patient. And a dark, ancient power has been simmering quietly for centuries…and when Blade himself is the one to unknowingly unleash it, Marvel's entire supernatural underworld will come out of hiding to demand he handle it. Or pay a pound of flesh for his mistakes. Bloodbaths, blackmail and Blade – you won't want to miss the explosive first issue of this new volume."

Inspired by Blade™ #1 cover artwork by Elena Casagrande

1:6th scale collectible with environmental base and backdrop

Includes Blade #1 reprint comic book

Also includes art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys™ Marvel™ collectibles.

