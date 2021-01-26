Funko Fair Television Reveals – G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero

The Funko Fair Television reveals continues as we stay in the 1980s with their newest reveal. The hit 1983 animated series G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero is back once again as Funko announces new Joe and Cobra members are getting pop-ified. This is not the first time we have seen GI Joe Pops as they were originally released in 2015. The first wave of Pops consisted of Snake Eyes, Storm Shadow, and two different Cobra Commander versions. However, Funko has relaunched the series with new mold, characters, and even a new box design. Funko continues to expand their Funkoverse GI Joe line with five new releases; one of them will be a retailer exclusive. Fans will be getting:

Baroness (Cobra)

Scarlett (G.I. Joe)

Snake Eyes Version 1 (Cobra)

Storm Shadow Version 2 (Cobra)

Snake Eyes w/ Timber (G.I. Joe) – Funko Shop Exclusive

The best Pop figure to come out of this wave will be the Funko Shop exclusive Snake Eyes. The figure features the most popular design of the skilled assassin, and he includes his wolf Timber, which is pretty amazing. Baroness is also one of the other highlighted characters in this wave, and she will go great with the Transformers Vs. GI Joe Funko Mystery Box Cobra Commander Pop. Fans will now just need a Destro and a couple of Cobra Troopers to really bring some heat to their growing GI Joe Pop collection. All of these G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero Pops is set to release in July 2021. Pre-orders are already live, and fans will be able to find them here. No word on the Snake Eyes w/ Timber Funko Shop exclusive is known, but we can imagine it'll drop close to the waves release. Stay tuned for more Funko Fair Television reveals as they come. Yo Joe!