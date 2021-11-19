GI Joe Straight Arm 9 Back Snake Eyes Up For Auction

GI Joe prices have shot through the roof these last few months, as the collectibles market has blown up. Joes have seen some of the most action, as there are new films, books, comics, and the mega-popular 6-inch Classified line all on the market right now. Still, nothing beats the vintage Real American Hero line, and the ultimate MOC figure, a straight arm 9 Back Snake Eyes, is taking bids at Heritage Auctions today. This is a gorgeous figure with an awesome cardback, and the price reflects that. As of this writing, it is sitting at $3000. I would not be shocked to see this end up close to $10,000 by the time all is said and done; that is how nuts it is getting out there. Take a look at it down below.

GI Joe MOC Figures Are So High Right Now

"G.I. Joe Commando: Codename Snake Eyes Straight Arm Series 9 Back Action Figure (Hasbro, 1982) AFA 85 NM+. The very first version of Snake-Eyes, with the "straight arms" (i.e., they bent at the elbow but did not swivel side-to-side as did those of later figures). The figure grades a high AFA 85 NM+, with the sub-grades C: 85, B: 80, F: 85. AFA's census report shows that as of this writing, only an 11-back/second release version has graded higher (an 85+ NM+ C: 85, B: 85, F: 90 sold in our previous Signature auction). Snake-Eyes is arguably the most popular character in the franchise — he's even garnered his own standalone feature film.

From the Bjorklund Collection."

I have become obsessed with retro GI Joe lately. I was still pretty young when the line started, but I came in and collected as a kid in the middle until it ended. I love going back and getting these, but this is too rich for my blood at this point. Go here and get more info and bid on it if it is not too rich for your blood, and while there, check out all the other items taking bids today.