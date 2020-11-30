Groot Holiday Gift Guide with Hasbro, Funko, and Shop Disney

Add a little Groot to your festivities this year with our next holiday gift guide. Groot is a beloved Marvel character that continues to keep getting collectibles throughout the years ever since his debut in Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. We have found three collectibles that will be perfect gifts for Marvel fans during his holiday season. Starting things off first is the Marvel Legends figure 3-Pack that features all of the evolutions of Groot. This Marvel Legends pack includes a potted Groot, Baby Groot, and the massive 9" adult Groot, just that we saw in the first Guardians film. With three different sizes, fans can one of their favorite Marvel characters how they like it from a variety of MCU films. Each figure features a high amount of detail and the bundle is only priced at $22.99. This is the perfect gift for any Marvel fan this holiday the set can be found located here.

Up next is shopDisney who exclusively has our next collectible with their Interactive Talking Groot. Based on the baby design from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Groot is here to join you on your own adventures. He has the ability to recognize and respond to 20 spoken phrases with sounds, music, and even movement. The little Guardian has articulated arms and legs and even motorized eyes giving him a full range of motions. Groot can even be attached to your shoulder with a special included accessory letting you show off your new favorite pal as you travel the galaxy. This special Guardians of the Galaxy Interactive Talking Groot can be found at shopDisney for $59.99. This will be a must-have for any Marvel fan this holiday and fans can find them exclusively located here.

If you're really trying to impress that Marvel fan this year than Funko has you covered with their massive 18-inch Dancing Groot Funko Pop. This is the first 18 inch Marvel Pop to be released by Funko and Groot is the perfect character to represent the MCU. The 18 inch Groot will be the highlight of any Funko Pop fan collection with high amounts of detail and a size that will put all other Pops to shame. This jumbo Pop from Funko is not cheap either as it is priced at $99.99 and can be found located here. Bring home the gift of Groot this holiday season with one of these amazing collectibles that will bring a smile to any Guardian or Marvel fan's face this year.