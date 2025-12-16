Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics

Give the Gift of Marvel Legends with the I Love You 3000 Iron Man

Prepare your bank accounts in 2026 as Hasbro has just revealed the first figures for the year including I Love You 3000 Iron Man

Article Summary Hasbro unveils the I Love You 3000 Iron Man figure for Marvel Legends, debuting in 2026.

Inspired by Avengers: Endgame, this Iron Man features a pink, heart-themed suit and special packaging.

The figure includes accessories like a heart-shaped Arc Reactor, pink effects, and a rose for gifting.

Pre-orders begin December 18, 2025, for $34.99 on Hasbro Pulse and Amazon as a Fan Channel exclusive.

Marvel Legends has just revealed a new figure that is a love letter to collectors with the "I Love You 3000" Iron Man. This newly revealed figure is inspired by the iconic phrase from Avengers: Endgame, celebrating Tony Stark's emotional legacy in the MCU. Revealed during yesterday's Marvel Legends Livestream Fanstream, this release features a unique romantic-themed deco. Iron Man is ready to make a superhero landing with a unique pink color scheme and special packaging that opens with space for a personal message.

Similar to the holiday Star Wars: The Black Series figure releases, this Armored Avenger will be a popular gift idea for any toy collector, making it a great choice for the holidays or Valentine's Day. Iron Man's design leans into novelty and sentimentality with a heart-shaped Arc Reator, pink repulsor effects, and a rose accessory. The packaging itself features a beautiful holographic design, and the window effect allows loved ones to write on the inside of the figure, making it one of a kind for any collection. Pre-orders are set to arrive December 18, 2025, at 1 PM ET as a Fan Channel release on Hasbro Pulse and Amazon for $34.99.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES I LOVE YOU 3000 IRON MAN

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends I Love You 3000 Iron Man action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' films with a unique heart-themed design. The figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This set comes with 5 accessories to accompany the pink heart-theme design, including alternate hands, blast FX, and a rose. Reimagine movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures, Marvel toys, and collectibles. Makes a super Valentine's Day gift or birthday present for parents, kids, spouses, and collectors!"

