Give the Gift of TMNT with The Loyal Subjects this Holiday Season

The holiday season is upon us, and that means it is time to snag gifts for friends and family. Buying gifts can sometimes be fun, while other times, it is daunting as you just never know what to get. Thankfully, we are here to help, and The Loyal Subject is high on our list. The Loyal Subjects has an incredible set of figures with their BST AXN collection. With popular lines like The Lord of the Rings, Avatar the Last Airbender, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles under their belt, there is plenty for everyone. We have rounded up some of the best there, and all of it includes a massive assortment of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) figures.

There is no one better than the Founder of The Loyal Subjects, Jonathan Cathey to get fans excited about their TMNT line, as he states:

"Turtles! Turtles! Turtles! A killer wave of what we've dubbed the "Street Style Turtles" (seen above) are at Target now. Essentially, when the turtles go out on the town, sleuthing for a scoop or casing the bad guys, the heroes dress up "incognito" style with some sneakers, a jacket, and sunglasses…somehow the common folk conveniently see past the green skin, no ears, no pronounced nose, three fingers, and turtle shell belly once the turtles are decked with shades and leather coats, often mistaken "for run of the mill teenagers" sublimely cruising city sidewalks."

Enter the Sewers with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

On top of the Street Style Turtles, there are plenty more brotherly adventures awaiting collectors, like the exclusive 8-bit Turtles. The Loyal Subjects goes digital as they bring the turtles right out of their classic video game with fun 8-bit deco. These GameStop exclusive figures are only $19.99 each and will be perfect to pair with the new TMNT video game re-releases. For comic book fans, The Loyal Subjects has their IDW comic bundles where each turtle includes a "Best Of" comics a great bundle with a $29.99 price tag. These guys come in a little bit bigger boxes but feature the 31 points of articulation, swappable parts, and signature weapons.

The turtles are widely popular, and there are plenty of companies dishing out TMNT collectibles lately. They are offering a nice assortment of figures besides the ones we have shown and some of the more deluxe set have some sweet packaging. The Loyal Subjects has plenty of villainous releases too, with Shredder, Rocksteady Bebop, as well as plenty of Foot Soldiers to pair nicely with any of these sets. Whether you want something pricey or a just single figure, then TLS has you covered this holiday season. Fans can find some of these figures here, here, as well as more of their mighty catalog right here.