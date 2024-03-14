Superman Rides the Lighting with McFarlane's New DC Comics JLA Wave 

Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, mcfarlane, superman, toys

Superman Blue was an iconic and popular transformative storyline that arrived in DC Comics during the late 1990s for the Man of Steel. To change up the status quo, Superman's powers were altered, leading to him getting a significant change in his appearance and abilities. In this storyline, Superman's traditional red and blue costume was replaced by a new, energy-based form suit, which helped fit his new set of powers. This transformation endowed Superman with new hip abilities, like the power to manipulate energy and create force fields. DC Comics fans did not have this version of the Man of Steel for long, but it was a memorable one for many fans, and now Superman is back to riding the lighting.

McFarlane Toys has revealed a brand new DC Comics Build-A-Figure wave is on the way and is based on the 97-06' JLA comic book run. Superman Blue is ready for action with an impressive new figure that captures his blue suit perfectly and will also come with attachable electric effects. This version of Clark will join Batman, Aquaman, and Green Lantern in this BAF wave that features Plastic Man. Pre-orders are already live and selling out fast for $24.99, with Superman Blue arriving in April 2024.

DC Comics JLA Superman

"Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers Martha and Jonathan Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman. The Man of Steel is virtually invulnerable and has the powers of super-strength, super-speed, and flight. He also has enhanced senses, including heat vision, X-ray vision, super-hearing, and super-breath."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the JLA Build-a line will assemble PLASTIC MAN™

Includes 4 energy effects, display base, collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

SUPERMAN™ as featured in DC COMICS

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

