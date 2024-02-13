Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: iron man, marvel, Threezero

Iron Man Mark 50 Goes Black and Gold with New MCU threezero DLX

Save the day with one of Iron Man’s iconic suits of armor as threezero deploys a new Black and Gold DLX Variant of the Mark 50

Article Summary Threezero releases a limited Black and Gold Mark 50 Iron Man DLX figure.

Only 100 pieces worldwide, ensuring exclusivity for collectors.

Features 48 points of articulation, LED lights, and multiple accessories.

Available at Beast Kingdom event and online in limited quantities.

It is time to add yet another impressive suit of Iron Man armor to your growing threezero Hall of Armor collection. It looks like the Mark 50 suit is back and getting a new black and gold finish for the popular DLX die-cast line. Tony Stark has made this one quite special as well, as it is limited to only 100 pieces worldwide! Just like the previous Mark 50 DLX figure, Iron Man will come in at 6.9" tall, will have 48 points of articulation, and will feature LED elements. As for accessories, this nano-tech suit will come with an Energy Blade, a pair of Nano Katar, a Round Shield, swappable hands, and some repulsor blasts.

These die-cast Iron Man Hall of Armor DLX figures from threezero are always incredible and beautifully crafted. Giving him a 100-piece release is rough, but it will just make him a highlight in any Marvel Studios fan's collection. Overseas fans will be able to find him at the Beast Kingdom WOW! Spring Showcase in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, from Feb. 25 – March 25 at the threezero booth. He will then be found online in limited quantities, so pay attention to threezero social media for updated details for collectors in the states.

Marvel Studios DLX Iron Man Mark 50 (Black X Gold)

"threezero is excited to present DLX Iron Man Mark 50 (Black X Gold) as the latest addition to the Marvel DLX series. This unique variant features the color scheme of black and gold with the multi-layer coating process, which highly replicates the design of the powerful nanotechnology suit! This fully-articulated collectible figure stands approximately at 6.9" (~17.5cm) tall and is constructed of threezero's renown DLX die-cast system with 48 points of articulation."

"Accessories include an Energy Blade, a pair of Nano Katar, a Round Shield, and another Shield. Detailed structural engineering and exquisite design enable the figure to depict a variety of action poses while maintaining a realistic appearance. LED lighting functions are located on the chest and the eyes, and the two flight panels on the back can flip to open and closed. Additional equipment and accessories include five pairs of interchangeable hands, effect parts for shooting and flight poses, and a DLX action stand; allowing for a wide variety of display possibilities!"

