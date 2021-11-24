Giveaway: Avatar – The Last Airbender Funko Pops! w/ Shop Titans

Would you like to win a brand new Funko Pop figure from Avatar – The Last Airbender? Shop Titans are helping us give them away and all you need is Twitter. There's a brand new Avatar event happening in Shop Titans, which is currently running all the way until November 29th. And to help cap off the event, we're working with the team behind the game to give away ten individual Funko figures. What do you need to do to win this? In order for a chance to win, it just requires you to do two things on Twitter. All you have to do is follow our Twitter account and also retweet the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it as it will have the same image as the one here, and the hashtag #BCAvatarFunko. You have until Monday, November 29th at 11am PT to do so.

So what are the Funko's we're giving away? Here's the list along with images of eight of them. (Two of them are still in the works and have yet to be revealed to the public.) TO BE CLEAR ABOUT THIS CONTEST: You are not entering to win all 10 of them, you are entering to win ONE AT RANDOM. Winners who follow ALL OF THE RULES will be chosen at random and have their info given to the company, who will then randomize who receives which figure. But if you're a hardcore Avatar fan, it probably doesn't matter which one you get, you'll be stoked to get one of them.

Funko POP Super Avatar: The Last Airbender – Aang All Elements (GW)

Funko POP Avatar: The Last Airbender – Aang Crouching

Funko POP Avatar: The Last Airbender – Admiral Zhao

Funko POP Avatar: The Last Airbender – Zhao w/Fireball (GW)

Funko POP Avatar: The Last Airbender – Mai w/Knives

Funko POP Avatar: The Last Airbender – Firelord Ozai

Funko POP Avatar: The Last Airbender – Ozai

Funko POP Avatar: The Last Airbender – Ty Lee

Funko POP Avatar: The Last Airbender – Blue Spirit Zuko w/Chase A (not pictured)

Funko POP Avatar: The Last Airbender – Blue Spirit Zuko w/Chase B (not pictured)

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a random Funko Pop figure from Avatar – The Last Airbender with help from Shop Titans. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a Twitter account… it's 2021, Twitter is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a Twitter account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official Twitter account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win, we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.