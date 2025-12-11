Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, sonic

Go Even Faster with LEGO's New Sonic: Speedster Lightning Set

Clear up some space as new LEGO sets are on the way including the debut of the high speed Sonic: Speedster Lightning set

Article Summary LEGO unveils the new Sonic the Hedgehog: Speedster Lightning set inspired by Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

This 126-piece set includes Sonic’s race car, a Sonic minifigure, three collectible Gold Rings, and a Chaos Emerald.

Sonic minifigure fits behind the wheel, with a hidden gem under the hood for added in-game authenticity.

Perfect for ages 7 and up, this budget-friendly $9.99 set launches in January 2026 for Sonic the Hedgehog fans.

Get ready to race into action with a brand new Sonic the Hedgehog set coming to life from LEGO. Inspired by the hit game Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, this set features Sonic's sleek race car, the "Speedster Lightning." This set is nothing crazy, but it comes in at 126 pieces and features a fun, simple build for the iconic Blue Blur. A Sonic the Hedgehog minifigure will be included as well, which can fit behind the wheel, as well as three Gold Rings so he can collect some points on the go. LEGO took this set one step further, as well as underneath the car's hood, fans will be able to reveal a hidden "Chaos Emerald," adding a bit of in-game flair. This new set offers a fun way to recreate the high-speed racing of the Crossworlds game in the real world. The Sonic and Speedster Lightning LEGO set is a perfect, budget-friendly entry into the LEGO Sonic collection, priced at only $9.99, and is expected to release in January 2026.

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog: Speedster Lightning

"Fast-paced, race car adventures await kids ages 7 and up in this LEGO® Sonic the Hedgehog™ Sonic: Speedster Lightning (77117) building toy set. Based on the Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds console video game, boys, girls and gaming fans can race around and collect the 3 Gold Rings with a Sonic minifigure with mischievous face decoration."

"The blue-and-white interactive toy vehicle in this LEGO gaming set features wide, red-rimmed tires and an opening hood that reveals a hidden Chaos Emerald gem. Thiscollectible Sonic gaming merch makes a fun birthday or anytime gamer gift. Add it to other LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog™ playsets in the range (all sold separately) to extend the action and adventures. Set contains 126 pieces."

