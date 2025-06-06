Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: disney, hercules, RSVLTS

Go the Distance with RSVLTS For New Disney's Hercules Collection

Take on the Hydra and save the day with RSVLTS as they debut a new heroic wardrobe collection featuring Hercules

Article Summary RSVLTS launches a new Disney Hercules collection featuring eight myth-inspired button-down shirts.

Designs highlight Hercules, the Titans, the Muses, Pain & Panic, and Zeus for ultimate nostalgia.

Each shirt comes in comfortable KUNUFLEX fabric, perfect for fans wanting to go the distance in style.

The Hercules Collection is available now, letting every mortal or demigod flex their heroic fashion sense.

Get ready, mortals—because RSVLTS is climbing Mount Olympus to bring the thunder and style. An all-new, heroic collection of button-downs inspired by Disney's Hercules has arrived right from the gods! Whether you're a fan of mythological mayhem or want to flex your fashion like a genuine demigod, this lineup is bursting with legendary flair. Eight brand new mystical button-downs are here and bring enough nostalgia to make even Hades crack a smile.

The Hercules Collection by RSVLTS features a pantheon of designs worthy of the stars themselves. Feel the ground shake with a shirt dedicated to the elemental Titans with Olympus Would Be That Way, or soar sky-high with radiant Olympus-inspired like with Pantheon Party, featuring Zeus himself. If that was not enough, RSVLTS wants Disney fans to dive into action with an epic Herc vs Hydra button-down that brings the power of a demigod to life. For those who prefer chaos with a side of comic relief, there's a devilishly delightful Pain & Panic shirt that screams (and schemes) with mischief.

Of course, it wouldn't be Hercules without the Muses belting out style from the heavens with two different designs. Vases of Valor and Zero to Hero are here, capturing their soulful, sassy silhouettes that bring the tales of Hercules to life. Each shirt comes in RSVLTS' signature KUNUFLEX fabric, offering the comfort of Pegasus's wings, which can also be found on the Grecian Gallery button-down, which also has matching Hybrid Shorts. Whether you're training with Phil, crashing a Mount Olympus party, or ready to Go the Distance, this collection is meant for any mortal or demigod. This new Disney collection is already live and up for purchase right now from RSVLTS!

