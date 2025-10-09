Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: godzilla, Super7

Godzilla 1989 is Thirsty For Blood with New Grayscale Super7 Figure

Super7 reveals new Godzilla 1989 (Greyscale Comic Book - Thirsty For Blood) Ultimates figure that is back and ready for action

Article Summary Super7 unleashes a new Godzilla 1989 Ultimates figure in greyscale, inspired by Dark Horse Comics.

This collector’s figure features bloody detailing, 19 articulation points, and multiple swappable parts.

Design echoes Godzilla’s poisoned, rampaging appearance from King of the Monsters #1 (1995).

Godzilla 1989 (Thirsty For Blood) is available now from Super7 for $95 with striking window box packaging.

Godzilla, King of the Monsters #1 reboots the modern Dark Horse saga, with the King of the Monsters' return stirring chaos off the coast of British Columbia. For months, humans believed he was gone, but Professor Noriko Yoshiwara's poisonous agent had apparently just wounded him severely. Now Godzilla surfaces, bleeding from the toxin, triggering panic and ecological disaster. Written by Randy Stradley and illustrated by Bobby Rubio, the issue, titled "Dramatization," begins with Godzilla's unexpected return off the coast of British Columbia, but bleeding and enraged, causing widespread chaos.

Super7 is now bringing back this Dark Horse comic series as the debut of a repaint of their SDCC 2023 exclusive Godzilla '89 figure. This Ultimates figure gets a new greyscale comic book deco and will stand 8" tall and 9.5" long. Godzilla – Thirsty for Bloody will feature 19 points of articulation and will come with two interchangeable bloody heads and swappable claws. From the return of this SDCC exclusive to the bloody deco, this is one Godzilla Ultimates figure fans won't want to miss, and it is already up for purchase through Super7 for $95.

Godzilla 1989 (Greyscale Comic Book – Thirsty For Blood)

"HHHRROAR! The King of the Monsters is on a rampage and heading for your collection as a Toho ULTIMATES! Figure. Also, he's thirsty for blood. This 7" greyscale collectible, a recolor of the SDCC 2023 exclusive Godzilla '89, is inspired by Dark Horse Comics' Godzilla, King of the Monsters #1 (June 1995) with cover art by Arthur Adams. Godzilla's just been hit with a poison dart and is ravaging the West Coast of North America. Teams across the globe are trying and failing to subdue the monster, but you can do your part by keeping it safe in your collection."

"The Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla '89 (Thirsty for Blood) figure comes in window-box packaging designed to make it look like he's just crashed through the box, leaving splatters of blood red against a greyscale backdrop. This figure is a must-have for any King of the Monsters fan, craving kaiju chaos.

