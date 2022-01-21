Godzilla and Kato Receive New Scale Busts from Diamond Select

Diamond Select Toys has released a huge set of upcoming statues with a June 2022 release with big hits for Star Wars and Marvel. However, those were not the only statues that were revealed as two limited edition busts have also been revealed from two classic 60s franchises with Green Hornet and Godzilla. Arriving on the scene first is Kato from Green Hornet, with this limited to 3,000 pieces. This 1/7th scale bust stands at 6" tall and captures Kato from his appearance in the classic 1966 show. The King of the Monsters Godzilla also has arrived with this 1/2 Scale Bust that stands at 10 inches tall. Diamond Select captures his appearance from King Kong vs. Godzilla and keeps that puppet-styled designs live as he is displayed on an iceberg. The statue is limited to only 1,000 pieces and is fully detailed, and will be a legendary Godzilla collectible for any fan. Pre-orders for both are live, with Kato priced at $59.99 located here and Godzilla priced at $179.99 right here, so act fast before they are gone.

"GODZILLA 1962 LEGENDS IN 3D 1/2 SCALE BUST – A Diamond Select Toys release! From the depths he rises! Godzilla returns to the Legends in 3D line of scale busts with this, his 1962 appearance! Based on his appearance in King Kong vs. Godzilla, this approximately 10-inch resin bust features a detailed base and is limited to only 1000 pieces. It comes packaged with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza!"





"GREEN HORNET KATO 1/7 SCALE BUST – A Diamond Select Toys release! Gangsters beware! Green Hornet's sidekick Kato is battling his way into the Diamond Select Toys line of mini-busts! Standing approximately 6 inches tall, this 1/7 scale bust of Kato is based on his appearance in the 1960s TV series, and sits atop a detailed pedestal base. It will look great next to your Batman 1966 mini-bust collection! Limited to 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Barry Bradfield, hand-sculpted by Jean St. Jean!"