Mattel Unveils Transforming Jurassic Park Tyrannosaurus Rex Jeep Mattel is back with a very interesting Jurassic Park collectible with their new unique Chase 'N Roar Tyrannosaurus Rex

Return to Jurassic Park with Mattel as they debut their newest dinosaur toy that features a two in one design. Chase 'N Roar Tyrannosaurus Rex has arrived, and this is no ordinary T-Rex as he has the ability to transform. That is right, this transforming figure changes from a dino to the Jurassic Park signature Jeep in just 28 steps. The T-Rex comes in at 16" long and 8.4" tall and will morph right into the 1992 Jeep Sahara, which comes in at 7" long and 4.5" tall. This is a very interesting Jurassic Park release that Mattel has cooked up, and it is just so crazy that all fans might just need to have one. It will be curious is Mattel has more of these designs up their sleeve, combining more iconic dinos and classic Jurassic Park vehicles. The Chase 'N Roar Tyrannosaurus Rex is priced at $49.99, and is set for a late May 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

"Two toys in one! The thrills of Jurassic World come home with Chase 'N Roar Tyrannosaurus rex transforming figure that changes to an off-road vehicle in 28 satisfying steps. Storytelling fun! Taking toy conversion to a new level, this figure transforms from a terrifying T. rex an off-road style vehicle for fun and more imaginative storylines!"

"T. rex to transporter! With a dinosaur measuring 16 inches long and 8.4 inches tall transforming to a truck that is 7 inches long and 4.5 inches tall, this toy provides double the Jurassic World excitement! Transformational fun! This Chase 'N Roar T. rex is part of the Fierce Changers line of transforming toys, ranging from 8-step to 28-step changeovers! Each sold separately, subject to availability. Great gift! Jurassic World fans ages 8 years and older will want to challenge their transformational skills with this multi-step Fierce Changers toy."