Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: living dead dolls, mezco toyz, the omen

Bring Home The Omen with Mezco Toyz Living Dead Dolls Damien

Sometimes Deader is Better as Mezco Toyz has debuted their newest sinister doll Damien capturing horror from The Omen

Article Summary Mezco Toyz releases Damien Living Dead Doll from The Omen.

10” tall Damien doll with 18 points of articulation and detail.

Comes with interchangeable hands, hats, hair, masks, and eyes.

Accessories include slingshot, ruler, books; pre-orders for October 2024.

It is time for The Return of The Living Dead Dolls as Mezco Toyz has conjured a brand new doll with Damien. This child is pure evil and captures one of the deadliest horror iconic, as seen in films like The Omen. The Omen followed a young child who took the place of a couple's new baby. who shortly after birth passed away. However, this child is made of pure evil and seems to always be near when there is a mysterious death in the family. It is later realized that Damien is none other than the antichrist himself, and Mezco Toyz captures their own The Omen with a new Living Dead Doll, Damien.

Standing 10" tall and featuring 18 points of articulation, Damien is loaded with detail and swappable parts, which will greatly please horror fans. This will include 5 interchangeable hands, two different removable hats, two swappable hairstyles, two different "death masks, and even two sets of eyes! Other items are a broken ruler, slingshots, and a bound set of books, all of which will entrain his evil. This damned schoolboy with made a deadly addition to any horror collection, and Mezco Toyz has him priced at $120. Pre-orders are live right on Mezco Toyz with Damien wanting to play with you in October 2024.

The Return of The Living Dead Dolls: Damien

"And then there was Damien with a soul as empty as his eyes, This wee little lad pronounced D.O.A., was already dead inside." Dead, damned, and defiant, Damien rises once again from his casket with the return of Living Dead Dolls—newer, top-tier, and deader than ever! The mischievous schoolboy is possessed by two interchangeable "Death Mask" face plates, two interchangeable hairstyles, and two sets of glass-like eyes that switch from empty eyeballs to a soul-piercing stare."

"Damien wears his signature schoolboy uniform, including a removable overcoat, a blazer, a white shirt with a striped tie, shorts, socks, and a pair of worn boots, complete with a cap and a crown hat. With 18 points of articulation and 5 interchangeable hands, Damien offers a variety of posing options for enhanced interactivity. He comes complete with a slingshot featuring an elastic band and leather pouch, half of a broken ruler, and a stack of three books tied by leather straps. Damien is packaged in a coffin-shaped box."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!