Prince Florian & Castle Bowser Arrive at LEGO for Super Mario Set

LEGO is returning to the world of Super Mario Bros with a new selection of themed sets capturing the iconic video game world

This set has 1,251 pieces, includes Castle Bowser, Prince Florian, Wonder Bowser Jr., and Pink Yoshi.

Features interactive play with fireball-shooting castle and compatibility with LEGO Mario, Luigi, and Peach.

Set recreates the dramatic Wonder boss battle, launching August 2025 for $99.99 for Super Mario fans.

Prince Florian was introduced in Super Mario Bros. Wonder and is the benevolent ruler of the Flower Kingdom. However, when Bowser invades and merges with the Flower Castle, it is up to Mario to rescue this ruler and stop the fury of Bowser. LEGO is now bringing the events of Super Mario Bros. Wonder to life with their new Prince Florian & Castle Bowser Expansion Set. Coming in at 1,251 pieces, this set features a detailed brick-built Castle Bowser that stands 12.5" tall and features a removable stand.

This new LEGO Super Mario set includes a variety of brick-built characters with a Fiery Note Piranha, Prince Florian, Wonder Bowser Jr., and a Pink Yoshi to save the day. As for the castle itself, there is a cell for Prince Florian, it can shoot fireballs, and can interact with LEGO's interactive Mario, Luigi, and Prince Peach figures. Collectors can build and play the Super Mario Bros Wonder final boss battle for $99.99, and the set is expected to release in August 2025.

LEGO Super Mario – Prince Florian & Castle Bowser

"Let kids recreate Super Mario Bros™ Wonder battles and free Prince Florian from Castle Bowser with this fun-packed LEGO® Super Mario™ toy building set (72042). A fantastic gift for boys, girls and any gamers aged 9 years old and up, this detailed brick-built Castle Bowser set includes a Pink Yoshi, a Fiery Note Piranha, Prince Florian and Wonder Bowser Jr. toy figures for pretend play and display."

"Lift Castle Bowser off the stand and set down to reveal the detailed interior, including a cell totrap Prince Florian, and lift the whole castle off the stand to 'fly' around, or just lift off the top part to 'fly' and shoot a fireball from his mouth Add a LEGO® Mario™, LEGO® Luigi™ or LEGO® Peach™ toy figure (from sets 71439, 71440, 71441 or 72043 – sold separately) to this building toy for digital interactive play. This set contains 1,251 pieces."

