Snow White Comes to Life with New Good Smile Company Nendoroid

Good Smile Company is bringing an iconic Disney princess to life as they reveal their newest Nendoroid Snow White. Coming out of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, this princess is ready for her close-up and some new adventures with this highly detailed figure. Snow White comes with smiling and singing expressions to really help collectors showcase her loving nature. She will also feature. A nice set of accessories are included with an apple, a secondary sitting pose, and a swappable hand with a blue bird on it. Disney fans will get to see this princess come to life with a beautifully recreated design that has just the right amount of customizable parts that can get fans excited.

If you pre-order through the GoodSmile Online Shop, then fans will get a Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs background sheet to really bring the character to life. Priced at $63.99, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Nendoroid is set to release in July 2022. Pre-orders are live right here, and they will stay open until November 10, 2021, so be sure to get her while you can. Be sure to check out some of the other Disney Nendoroid figures also available and coming soon from Good Smile Company.

"Snow White joins the Nendoroid series! From the beloved Disney movie "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" comes a Nendoroid of Snow White! She comes with both a smiling expression face plate and a singing face plate. Optional parts include the apple from the film as well as a special hand part to pose her with a blue bird sitting on her hand! Parts to create her sitting pose are included, and her mantle can also be removed. Be sure to add her to your collection!"