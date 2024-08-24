Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, godzilla, kong

Godzilla Returns to DST with New Deluxe Godzilla x Kong Statue

Diamond Select Toys is back with its newest releases spanning across plenty of fandoms including Godzilla right from the Monsterverse

Article Summary Diamond Select Toys unveils a new deluxe PVC statue of Godzilla from the MonsterVerse film "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire".

The 11" statue features a Hollow Earth display base and a removable heat ray effect for customization.

Godzilla's new look includes pink fins and a powerful heat ray, reflecting his updated appearance in the latest film.

Fans can pre-order the statue online or at local comic book stores, with a release set for June 2025 for $85.

Godzilla, the King of the Monsters, has a legendary and colossal history that spans nearly 70 years. First appearing in the 1954 Japanese film Gojira, this kaiju quickly became an iconic symbol of destruction and nature's wrath. Over the decades, Godzilla has fought and allied with various monsters all across the country, becoming a hero and even a villain at times. Even today, he continues to destroy the screen with legendary films like Minus One or the action packed Legendary Pictures MonsterVerse films. This year, fans saw the return of the King of the Monsters with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Godzilla needed to acquire new power to take on the return of King Skar, adding a new pink design to his fins and heat ray attack. Now, Diamond Select Toys brings the fury of this god to life with a new 11" tall PVC statue that captures his appearance right from this new film. Godzilla will feature a Hollow Earth display base as well as a removable heat ray effect, allowing some customizable options. Coming in at $85, this beast is ready to dominate your collection with the fury of a god. Pre-orders are already live online as well as at your Local Comic Book Store, with a June 2025 release date.

The King of the Monsters Deluxe PVC Godzilla x Kong Statue

"A Diamond Select Toys release! The King of the Monsters is here, and he's incredible! Standing approximately 11 inches tall, Godzilla joins the line-up of kaiju in the Gallery Diorama line of PVC statues, surrounded by green crystals on a rocky base. Based on his appearance in Godzilla X Kong and made of high-quality PVC, it comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra! Also available: Kong!"



