Combaticon Vortex Takes Flight with New Deluxe Transformers Figure

Cybertron awaits as Hasbro is back with a new selection of Transformers figures including the arrival of Combaticon Vortex

Article Summary Explore the transformation of Combaticon Vortex, from 1986 comic debut to new deluxe figure.

Discover Vortex's role in Starscream's Brigade and his return as a 5.5" Transformers action figure.

Fan-favorite Combaticons unite with Vortex to form the fierce Decepticon, Bruticus.

Pre-order Vortex now at Hasbro Pulse, priced at $24.99 with an October 2025 release date.

New Transformers: Age of the Primes figures are on the way, including the debut of a Combaticon Vortex. This Combaticon has had an interesting history and made his first appearance in Marvel Comics The Transformers #24 back in 1986. He was part of the ruthless Decepticon combiner team. This was also the story for the hit 80s cartoon with new details where Vortex and his fellow Combaticons arrived in Season 2 with the episode "Starscream's Brigade." This was where Starscream would seek to build up his own army, using decommissioned Earth military vehicles with brain modules of exiled Decepticon criminals.

Combaticon Vortex is back and ready to scrap some Autobots with his new 5.5" tall figure that converts into a helicopter in 19 steps. He will come with three blasters and a detachable propeller, and when formed with other Combaticons, they form the deadly Bruticus. Be on the lookout for other Combaticons, and in the meantime, Votex is priced at $24.99. Pre-orders are live on Hasbro Pulse, and he is set for an October 2025 release.

Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Combaticon Vortex

"Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Combaticon Vortex action figure! This 5.5-inch Combaticon Vortex action figure converts between robot and helicopter modes in 19 steps. Combine the figure with other Transformers Combaticon figures to create Bruticus action figure! (Each sold separately, subject to availability.)"

"The Combaticon Vortex figure is inspired by the character from the Transformers universe and features articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses. Transformers: Age of the Primes opens up the world of the Primes, the very first bots in Transformers mythology, a pantheon of Thirteen beings, each with a unique ability and personality. Every battle, every bot, and every power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to one of The Thirteen."

