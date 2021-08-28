Golden Axe III Dead Frame Come To Life With Storm Collectibles

The magic of Damned Hellstrike resurrects the dead once again as Storm Collectibles reveals their next 1/12 scale figure. From the Golden Axe franchise comes a new set of figures that will give your hero a run for his money and yours. The Dead Frame is back and loaded with undead detail and a great set of accessories. Some of these accessories will include three pairs of hands, a dual blade scythe, and a spiked shield for each. The Golden Axe III monsters have a nice amount of articulation with poseable limbs and articulated jaws.

Storm Collectibles has been doing amazing by this figure line, and who knew that Golden Axe would live again in incredible 1/12 scale format. From character design to a great weapons pack, these retro characters really pack some punch, and the dual pack bundle will help Golden Axe fans build up their Dead Frame army. Priced at $65, the Golden Axe Dead Frame 2-Pack is set to release in the fourth quarter of 2022. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them here and here, and collectors can find some of the other Axe figures here.

"Golden Axe III Dead Frame 1/12 Scale Figure Two-Pack – This 1/12 scale figure set is based on the Dead Frame from Golden Axe III. Dead Frames are the bones of an ancient evil monster that has been brought back to life by the magic of Damned Hellstrike. The figures come with multiple interchangeable hands, bladed scythes and shields. "

Product Features

10.3 inches (26.16cm)

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic

From the Golden Axe III video game

Highly articulated

Box Contents

2 Dead Frame figures

6 Pairs of hands

2 Dual blade scythes

2 Spiked shields