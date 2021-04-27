Good Smile Rereleases Attack on Titan Levi Nendoroid Figure

Attack on Titan fans are in for a real treat as Good Smile Company has announced the third re-release of their Levi Nendoroid. the hit anime series is back in the spotlight yet again, and Good Smile Company is keeping the fans pleased with the return of this popular character. Originally released back in 2014, Levi comes with three face plates allowing fans to display him with condescending, standard, and combat expressions. He will come with his dual blades and vertical maneuvering equipment to capture some amazing aerial combat poses. This figure is the missing piece to many Attack on Titan fans collections, and he is a perfect companion piece to Eren and Mikasa Nendoroid figures.

The Attack on Titan Levi Nendoroid Figure from Good Smile Company is priced at $52.99. He is set to take the fight to the Titans in December 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Pre-orders will stay open until June 9, 2021, so be sure to get yours in before it is too late. Be sure to check out some of the other amazing anime collectibles through Good Smile to help fill that empty space in your collection.

"Hey… you lot… what the hell is going on here?" From the anime series 'Attack on Titan' comes a rerelease of the Nendoroid of mankind's strongest soldier, Levi! His standard expression, a combat expression, and a condescending expression are all included! Just like Eren and Mikasa, he also comes with his Vertical Maneuvering Equipment and dual blades to be posed in action – but also comes with reverse backhand grip parts and maneuvering parts specially suited to his unique fighting style! His Survey Corps cape is also of course included. You can also pose him together with the previously announced Nendoroid Eren Yeager to recreate the famous interrogation scene from the series, as well as with the other characters from the series to fully recreate the Attack on Titan universe in Nendoroid size!"