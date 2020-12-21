Fire Force Arthur Boyle Brings the Heat and Excalibur to Kotobukiya

Kotobukiya continues to bring the heat to anime fans as they announce with another Fire Force statue. This time the heroic knight Arthur Boyle is arriving on the scene. This Second Class Fire Soldier from the Special Fire Force Company 8 is ready to join his team. This beautifully sculpted 1/8 scale statue depicts Arthur with a serious expression as he is preparing for battle. He of course is equipped with his iconic Excalibur sword that stands out with the translucent material used. The Fire Force is nicely detailed and depicted in his blue and black special uniform design. This uniform will stand out quite nicely as the blue stripes, Arthur's eyes, and Excalibur's blade will all glow when they are shown in black light. The special fluorescent paint coating these parts will really light up the night and be a fun feature for fans to see. Kotobukiya has also included a special bonus part allowing Fire Force fans to show off his luscious locks and having a smirk expression.

Fire Force is packed with a great cast of characters and I am glad that Kotobukiya is bringing them to life. Arthur Boyle is a critical member of the team and will be a necessary character to have in your growing anime collection. The use of the fluorescent paint really will make this statue stand out from others in your collection and Fire Force fans will not want to miss out. The Fire Force ARTFX J Arthur Boyle Statue with bonus part from Kotobukiya will be priced at $139.99. He is expected to ship out in August 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Don't forget to add other members of the Fire family to your collection with Shinra, Tamaki, and Shinmon.

"From the hit TV anime based on Atsushi Okubo's manga series that has sold over 12 million copies worldwide, Fire Force, the Fire Soldier (Second Class) that joined Special Fire Force Company 8 at the same time as Shinra Kusakabe, Arthur Boyle, joins the Kotobukiya ARTFX J statue series! Moving away from his usual idiotic image, Arthur comes to life in this sculpt wearing a serious expression that he shows in the midst of battle."

"The plasma flames that make up the blade part of Arthur's beloved weapon, "Excalibur", is recreated using clear material. Each detail of Arthur's clothing is recreated with fine detail such as his hoodie and the characteristic blue stripes of Special Fire Force's uniform. Arthur's eyes, "Excalibur's" blade, and the blue stripes of his uniform have been painted with a fluorescent paint which glows when shined with a blacklight."