Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny Silverhand Nendoroid Rocks Out With GSC

Cyberpunk 2077 has received a lot of terrible feedback from fans lately. of course, with good reasons since the game was not ready for most systems making it nearly unplayable for many fans. However, newer consoles were able to handle the game's chaos and witness the rise of Keanu Reeves character Johnny Silverhand. Good Smile Company doesn't let the glitches get their newest Nendoroid figure down as Johnny joins the fight. The rockstar will feature great detail, articulation, accessories, and two swappable different faceplates. Other accessories will include his sunglasses, Malorian Arms 3516, his guitar, and duffel bag. Good Smile Company also included special swappable parts that will go with some of their other Cyberpunk 2077 releases.

Johnny Silverhand is back and ready to burn down Night City with this amazing figure. This pint-sized hero will bring some much needed character and rockstar attitude to any fan's gaming collection. The Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny Silverhand Nendoroid from Good Smile Company is priced at $52.99. He is set to rock out in October 2021, and pre-orders are already live, and fans can find him located here. Pre-orders will stay open until February 24, 2021, so make sure you get your order in before time runs out. Make sure to also check out the Cyberpunk 2077 V-Male and V-Female Nendoroid figures also come soon from Good Smile.

"Wake the f*ck up, Samurai. We have a city to burn. From the highly anticipated action-adventure RPG Cyberpunk 2077 comes a Nendoroid of the famous Rockerboy, Johnny Silverhand! Nendoroid Johnny comes with 2 face plates and is fully articulated. And of course, the eponymous silver hand has been recreated in careful detail! For option parts, Johnny has his weapon of choice, the Malorian Arms 3516, his guitar, and duffel bag so that you can enjoy creating your own scenes! Also included are special hand parts that you can use to pose Johnny riding the Yaiba Kusanagi bike included in Nendoroid V's Deluxe set (sold separately). Be sure to add Nendoroid Johnny Silverhand to your collection and enjoy bringing the Cyberpunk 2077 world to life!"