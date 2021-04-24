Disney's Cinderella Comes to Life With New Good Smile Nendoroid Figure

Good Smile Company is bringing some magic to Disney fan's collections as they unveil their newest Nendoroid figure. The sweet and wonderful Cinderella is back and ready to meet her Prince Charming. Cinderella comes to life with a Nendoroid that completely recreates her gorgeous dress created by the Fairy Godmother. She will come with two face plates allowing Disney fans to display her with two different smiling poses. This Princess of Light is ready to go to the ball in her new magical pumpkin carriage as Good Smile Company also included a clear sheet accessory. Cinderella will also get her infamous glass slipper as an accessory to making sure collectors have her on their shelves by midnight, or else.

The Disney Cinderella Nendoroid figure from Good Smile Company is priced at $56.99, and is set to release in November 2021. Pre-orders will stay live until June 2, 2021, so be sure to receive yours before it is too late, and fans can do so here. I hope we can get more Disney Princess Nendoroid figures in the future, adding some Classic Disney magic to many fans' collections. I think Pocahontas, Alice in Wonderland, and Princess and the Frog Tiana, would all be hits in this adorable miniaturized format.

"The cheerful and elegant Disney Princess joins the Nendoroid series! From Disney's classic animated film "Cinderella" comes a Nendoroid of Cinderella! She comes with two face plates that can be used in creating all kinds of cute poses. The Nendoroid version of Cinderella's ball gown created by the Fairy Godmother has been painted in elaborate detail. She also comes with a glass slipper as well as a clear sheet featuring her pumpkin carriage. Be sure to add her to your collection!"