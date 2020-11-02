Mickey Mouse Becomes the Sorcerer's Apprentice with Good Smile

Coming out of the beloved Disney musical classic Fantasia, Mickey Mouse returns. Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey is getting his very own Nendoroid figure from Good Smile Company. This figure is packed with detail and accessories that will please any Disney fan. Mickey Mouse will come with two different face plates one showing him smiling in the other from when he was being scolded by Master Yen Sid. He will also come with three different interchangeable eye parts letting collectors showcase him and different expressions with his faces. Additionally, Mickey Mouse will come with a nice set of accessories like the magical broom holding the buckets of water, water display base, and magic effects for his hands. This is a magical Nendoroid that Fantasia fans will want in their collection.

The Sorcerers Apprentice Mickey Mouse Nendoroid is a fun figure all around. I'm glad Good Smile Company took the extra effort and added the magical broom. With the broom and special display stand, Fantasia collectors will be able to reproduce some iconic scenes from the musical. Disney's Fantasia Mickey Mouse Nendoroid from Good Smile Company is priced at $54.99. He has that release in July 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Pre-orders Will stay open until January 13, 2021, so make sure you get him before it's too late.

"From "Fantasia" comes a Nendoroid of Mickey Mouse as the Sorcerer's Apprentice! He comes with both a smiling face plate and a face plate from when he was scolded by the Sorcerer. Additionally, 3 different kinds of interchangeable eye parts are included for subtly changing his expressions! He comes with a broom and two buckets as optional parts, along with a special base made in the image of a scene from the animation. Be sure to add him to your collection!"

Set Contents:

Back Head Part (x1)

Front Head Part (x1)

Hat Part with Ears (x1)

Face Plates (x2)

Eye Parts (x3)

Body (x1)

Right Shoulder Part (x1)

Right Arm Parts (x2)

Right Hand Parts (x2)

Left Shoulder Part (x1)

Left Arm Parts (x2)

Left Hand Parts (x4)

Right Leg Part (x1)

Left Leg Part (x1)

Broom

Buckets (x2)

Special Base