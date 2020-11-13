Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Female Hunter Arrives at Good Smile

Good Smile Company is bringing another hunter from Monster Hunter World: Iceborne to life with a new Nendoroid. This special deluxe figure features a female hunter wearing the Zingore Alpha Armor set. The Monster Hunter will come with two different faceplates allowing collectors to show off her with serious and standard expressions. She is packed for the great hunt, too as she will come with Usurper's Thunder Hammer with attachable lightning strike effect part as well as a carving knife. Since this is the Deluxe Version of the Monster Hunter World female hunter, she will include several extra parts like an additional head part to showcase her with long hair. The hunter will also come with Usurper's Rumble Bow that comes with an arrow and quiver too.

This Monster Hunter is not coming home empty-handed, she is loaded with detail, accessories and will make a great collectible for any fan. The Nendoroid Monster Hunter Female Zinogre Alpha Armor Deluxe Figure will be priced at $76.99. She is expected to go on the hunt once again in July 2021, and pre-orders are already live in can't be found located here. Just like most pre-orders from Good Smile Company, they have a window until close, and hers is open until Jan 6, 2021.

"One that moves like a thunderclap and hunts like a wolf. From the PlayStation®4/PC (Steam) game "MONSTER HUNTER WORLD: ICEBORNE" comes a fully articulated Nendoroid of a female hunter in Zinogre Alpha Armor. This special DX version includes all the parts that are included with the standard version together with bonus parts for even more display options! She comes with two face plates, including a standard expression and a serious expression. The Usurper's Thunder Hammer and a lightning strike effect part are included along with a carving knife, allowing you to recreate your favorite hunting poses from the game! The DX version also includes an additional head part with long hair, the Usurper's Rumble Bow (with arrow and quiver), allowing you to enjoy the world of "MONSTER HUNTER WORLD: ICEBORNE" even more!"

Set Contents:

Back and Front Hair Parts (x2)

Face Plates (x2)

Body (x1)

Right Arm Part (Articulated) (x1)

Right Hand Parts (x3)

Left Arm Part (Articulated) (x1)

Left Hand Parts (x2)

Right Leg Part (Articulated) (x1)

Left Leg Part (Articulated) (x1)

Carving Knife (x1)

Usurper's Thunder Hammer (x1)

Lightning Strike Effect Part (x1)

Usurper's Rumble Bow (with Arrow and Quiver) (x1)