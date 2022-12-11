Good Smile Company Unveils New Chainsaw Man figma with Power

Chainsaw Man has taken the world by storm as the series leaps off the pages of the hit manga and onto the screen. The cast of characters in this show are all unique and carry their own set of skills to the Special Division 4. Good Smile Company has done an incredible job bringing the show to life with their Nendoroid and figma Chainsaw Man figures. It looks like another member has arrived in figma form as The Fiend herself, Power, makes her debut. Power is a Blood Devil who can control her own blood and create some pretty impressive weapons. Her skill and design faithfully come to life with Good Smile, which starts with three swappable face plates and a variety of hands. Three blood weapons are also included with this Chainsaw Man figure as well as her cat Meowy. Power will make a fun addition to any Chainsaw Man Collection and she is priced at $89.99. Pre-orders are live right here and she is set to release in January 2023.

Another Member of Special Division 4 Arrives at Good Smile

"From the anime series "Chainsaw Man" comes a figma of Denji's buddy in Special Division 4, Power! She comes with multiple pairs of hands and three face plates for a wide range of display options. Her cat Meowy and weapon accessories are also included. Recreate your favorite scenes from the anime with the smooth yet poseable joints of the figure that create a variety of iconic poses from the series."

Using the smooth yet posable joints of figma, you can create a variety of poses from the series.

A flexible plastic is used for important areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability.

She comes with three face plates including a standard face, a shouting face and a panicked face.

Her hammer, two nata knives, a small hammer and a miniature figure of Meowy are all included.

Power can also be displayed holding Meowy.

An articulated figma stand is included to display the figma in a variety of poses.