Overwatch D.Va Academy Skin Becomes New figma from Good Smile

Overwatch fans have a new collectible to look forward too as D.Va is ready for action. This time she is wearing her Academy Skin featuring blue and pink colors. She will come with three different faces showing off smiling, smiling (eyes closed), and serious expressions. For accessories, Overwatch fans will be able to customize there D.Va with her phone, bag of chips, and her Light Gun. This highly detailed and articulated figure will be a must-have for Overwatch fans out there.

Blizzard did right with Overwatch as it has a rich backstory and a huge cast of characters. Each one has its own story, and I wish we got more story-focused gameplay instead of the online only matches. Even some of the customizable skins carry their own stories, and this one is perfect for D.Va fans. Packed with amazing amounts of details, any D.Va mains will want this by their gaming station. The Overwatch D.Va figma Academy Skin version from Good Smile Company will be priced at $87.99. She is expected to arrive in July 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Pre-orders will only stay open until October 14th, so make sure you get yours while you can. Don't forget other Good Smile Company Overwatch figma figures available to expand your roster today.

"Time to raise my GPA!" From the globally popular multiplayer first-person shooter Overwatch® comes a figma of D.Va in her Academy Skin outfit!

The smooth yet posable figma joints allow you to act out a variety of different scenes.

A flexible plastic is used in specific areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability.

She comes with a standard smiling face, a smiling face with closed eyes and a confident serious face.

Optional parts include her Light Gun, her smartphone and a bag of chips.

Also included is an articulated figma stand to facilitate various exciting poses.