Good Smile Unleashes the Power of Demon Slayer's Nezuko Kamado

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a fantastic manga and anime series that has really taken off. Season 2 only ended a couple of months ago, and it was filled with new demons, intense fight sequences, and plenty of blood-pumping moments. One of these moments was during the battle with the Upper 6 Demons Daki and Gyutaro. Tanjiro's demon sister Nezuko Kamedo had been unleashed to protect her brother from death. This intense sequence showed fans the insane power of Nezuko, and Good Smile Company has captured this power. Demonization Nezuko is joining their popular Nendoroid line, featuring her unlashed demon design. A nice assortment of swappable parts and accessories will be included, allowing for some impressive display capabilities.

Demon Slayer Nezuko will come with three different face plates featuring standard, attacking, and crazed expressions. Action effects are also included to attach to her legs as well as a Blood Demon Art effect part for more unleashed power. Good Smile did an incredible job capturing this design of Nezuko unleashed, and she will make a necessary addition to any Demon Slayer collection. With a release like this, I hope that means we could see Upper 6 Demons Daki and Gyutaro in Nendoroid form later on. Pre-orders for Demonization Nezuko are already live right here for $43.99, and she is set for a March 2023 release.

"Nezuko Kamado in her demonized appearance. From the anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a Nendoroid of Nezuko in her demonized appearance! She comes with three face plates including a standard face, an attacking face and a crazed face. The pattern on Nezuko's body has been faithfully captured in Nendoroid form. Optional parts include Blood Demon Art effect parts which can be combined with her kicking leg parts and other parts in order to create scenes of her locked in combat with Upper Rank demons. Be sure to add her to your collection!"