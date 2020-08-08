Mortal Kombat Goro Wants His Fatality With Iron Studios

Last year we saw that Iron Studios has gained the license for the hit fighting game Mortal Kombat. Today we get to see the first fighter emerge and he is truly a beast; Goro. This four-armed prince is here to win and nothing will get in his way with this 14" tall statue. He is displayed with great detail and shown in a victory poses places on a base of skulls. The statue is hand-painted and a great way to start off the new Mortal Kombat line with Iron Studios.

Goro is a badass fighter to kick off the new Mortal Kombat line with Iron Studios. It is bold of them to go with him instead of the usual Scorpion or Sub-Zero but I appreciate they did not. From the character sculpt to the skull base, this statue is a meaty statue that any Mortal Kombat fans would gladly have in their collection. I can not wait to see what other fighters Iron Studios has up their sleeves next. The Mortal Kombat Goro Art Scale 1/10 Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $199.99. He is expected to enter the Kombat in June 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Payment plans are offered so take advantage of them if needed.

Iron Studios Begins Mortal Kombat License with Goro

"He is a prince in his race and fights for the pride and glory of his people … and to tear up some bodies too! A great champion, chosen by Iron Studios to inaugurate one of its most awaited new licensed lines "Mortal Kombat"! "Goro BDS Art Scale 1/10" brings the powerful character as the first figure in it's new collection, composed of the greatest warriors of one of the most worshiped and legendary fighting games of all time."

"Expressing all his fury and pride, howling and raising two of his four closed fists, the colossal warrior of the race called Shokan, general of the armies of the sorcerer Shao Kahn, is exposed on a rocky base that recalls the desolate terrain of Outworld, the original home of Goro, filled with the skulls of his enemies at his feet, with the unmistakable symbol of the Mortal Kombat dragon adorning its front."

"Mortal Kombat is a martial arts tournament that takes place between different kingdoms or dimensions from generation to generation, and needs to be won 10 times in a row to guarantee the winner the chance to dominate the competition's realm. Goro killed in the tournament the Great Kung Lao, a Shaolin monk of which the current Kung Lao is descended, winning 9 consecutive editions of the competition remaining 500 years undefeated. Defeated by Liu Kang in the 10th tournament in the first classic game, he is now immortalized as Iron Studios' first Mortal Kombat collectible!"

Scale: Art Scale 1/10

Limited edition

Made in polystone

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 14.1 in (H) x 7.8 in (W) x 7.4 in (L)