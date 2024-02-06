Posted in: Collectibles, The Loyal Subjects | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, the loyal subjects, tmnt

Grab a Slice with The Loyals Subjects New TMNT Comic Book Mikey Set

The Loyal Subject is back with some new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles releases with Version 2.0 figures with comic books

Article Summary New TMNT BST AXN figures and comic book bundles drop by The Loyal Subjects.

Michelangelo set features an exclusive 100-page IDW comic with unique cover art.

Version 2.0 Mikey figure includes nunchucks, multiple hands, and two head portraits.

Pre-orders available at $34.99 for March 2024 release, with more TMNT sets to come.

Cowabunga Dudes! The Loyal Subjects are back with their very popular and impressive IDW Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles BST AXN figures. These amazing figures dropped around SDCC 2023 and were nicely crafted releases featuring designs that turtle fans never usually see in figure form. Well, those figures are back for a new 2.0 release as The Loyal Subject unveils their new comic book bundles, starting with the TMNT nunchaku expert, Michelangelo. This new Version 2 figure features include a new 100-page IDW Michelangelo deluxe comic and will feature an original and The Loyal Subjects exclusive cover art by Mateus Santolouco. This bundle will include a variety of iconic IDW stores featuring the Secret History of the Foot Clan #1, TMNT #35, and TMNT #48.

For the figure itself, Michelangelo will feature a new color way based on the new included comic set. Featuring radical IDW designs, Mikey will come with his signature nunchucks in two styles: a utility belt, two head portraits, and swappable hands. Everything will be packed in a windowed box with a flap that also features some exclusive TMNT artwork. Collectors will be able to enter the sewer with this new Version 2.0 Mickey Comic Bundle for $34.99 with a March 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live, and be on the lookout for more TMNT IDW Comic Sets.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Michelangelo (Ver. 2) Set

"TLS is back at it with another set of must have comic bundles! This time Inspired by the masterful artwork from comic legend Mateus Santolouco and fan favorite comic book publisher IDW. This new colorway is based off of the exclusive cover art by Mateus Santolouco that was created specifically for this set release. The set includes a 100 page IDW Michelangelo comic that includes Secret History of the Foot Clan #1, TMNT #35 and TMNT #48 with original exclusive cover artwork by Mateus Santolouco. Collect all four books (sold separately) to complete the scene!"

"Several accessories are included: two pairs of radical nunchucks, a utility belt to house his nunchucks, multiple hand grips, two different dynamic head portraits with amazing expressions, and eye deco (a playful wink). Displayed in a unique collector box with a garage door flap secured by Velcro, with the packaging artwork provided exclusively by Mateus Santolouco for The Loyal Subjects!"

