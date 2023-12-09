Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: 1000toys, back to the future, Doc Brown, Marty McFly

Great Scott! 1000Toys is Going Back to the Future with New Nendoroids

Return to the adventure of Back to the Future as 1000Toys has unveiled not one but two new Nendoroid figures featuring the dynamic duo

Great Scott! It is time to go Back to the Future as 1000Toys has unveiled their latest Nendoroid figures. Everyone's favorite time traveling duo are back as Marty McFly and Doc Brown are ready for yet another adventure. Each of these stylized Nendoroid figures comes in at 4″ tall, is articulated, and comes with some fun accessories. Marty McFly, has arrived in 1955 and he will get some swappable face plates and some interchangeable hands, along with a skateboard from the past and a camcorder. The Doc Brown of the Past will also feature some swappable face plates and hands as well as a TV to show the Doc of the Future. New Back to the Future adventures are ready for you with these two, and now we just need a companion DeLorean to finish the collection. In the meantime, time travelers will be able to find Marty McFly and Doc Brown Nendoroid for pre-order through Good Smile Company at $34.99 each! 88 MPH Marty!

Nendoroid Marty McFly

From the sci-fi adventure masterpiece "Back to the Future" comes a Nendoroid of the protagonist Marty McFly! From the movie "Back to the Future" comes a Nendoroid of the protagonist Marty McFly! The Nendoroid comes with the skateboard that Marty created to outrun Biff when he time traveled to 1955, as well as the video camera that played an important role in the film. The face plate looking into the video camera can also be used as a winking face plate. Display with Nendoroid Doc (Emmett Brown) to reenact various scenes from the movie!"

Nendoroid Doc (Emmett Brown)

"From the sci-fi adventure masterpiece "Back to the Future" comes a Nendoroid of the genius inventor Doc! From the movie "Back to the Future" comes a Nendoroid of 1955 Dr. Emmett Lathrop Brown, aka Doc! The snow screen and screen showing Doc in 1985 can be recreated with the included TV optional part by replacing the screen sheet. A surprised face plate is also included. Display with Nendoroid Marty McFly to reenact various scenes from the movie!"

