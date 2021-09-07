Great Scott! Hot Toys Finally Reveals Back to the Future 1/6th Scale
Hot Toys is finally making dreams come true as they officially announce their brand new 1/6h scale Back to the Future figure. This line has been showcased for years at Hot Toys showcase, but no one can ever guess the time frame unit they can hit shelves. Kicking it all off is Marty McFly and Einstein from the beginning of Back to the Future that features movie accurate detail and accessories. The figure will feature a brand new head sculpt, keeping the likeness of Michael J Fox alive. Other included pieces are a camcorder, backpack, skateboard, handout, cassette player, headphones, and of course Einstein.
Marty McFly is the perfect character to start this new Back to the Future 1/6th scale figure line, and I can only hope that the DeLorean used in some of these glam shots comes to life. Back to the Future is a very simple series, so all fans really need is Doc Brown, Marty, and the Delorean and this franchise could be at a standstill until some Part II designs are released. Hot Toys has not revealed a price point or release date just yet, but pre-order should arrive later today right here.