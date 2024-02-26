Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, marvel, x-men

Iron Studios Debuts New X-Men 97' 1/10 Art Scale Statue with Rogue

Iron Studios is back with a brand new and impressive selection of 1/10 Art Scale statue including the arrival of the X-Men 97’

Article Summary Iron Studios releases new X-Men 97' Rogue 1/10 Art Scale statue.

Rogue's iconic 90s animated look is captured with animated accuracy.

Statue pre-orders are open, with a Q3 2024 planned release date.

Rogue’s tumultuous past and transition to heroism are showcased.

Rogue is an iconic mutant and a prominent figure in the hit 90s cartoon X-Men: The Animated Series. Known for her southern charm and conflicted nature, Rogue struggles with her mutant ability as she steals the powers, memories, and life force of whoever she touches. This tragic power renders her isolated and fearful of physical contact since she was 13, and she has been both a hero and a villain. Despite her struggles over the years, Rogue proved to be a powerful ally and worthy member of the X-Men. This southern belle is back once again as Marvel Studios kicks off their latest animated series with X-Men 97', which follows the events of the original cartoon.

To make things even better, Iron Studios is bringing these new 97' adventures to life with a new set of 1/10 Art Scale statues. Capturing Rogue's dynamic presence and iconic costume from X-Men 97', this meticulously crafted statue features this mutant in stunning detail with animated and cel-shaded design. Rogue is back in her signature green and yellow ensemble and fierce expression, with signature brown and white hair. She stands at the ready with a Danger Room-style base and will release alongside Cyclops and her love, Gambit. Iron Studios has pre-orders for Rogue already live online for $119.99, with a Q3 2024 release date.

Rogue Dishes Out Some Suga with New X-Men 97' Statue

"When Rogue was 13 years old, she put her first boyfriend Cody into a coma when her powers manifested during her first kiss. With the mutant power of absorbing the life force and psyche of others through skin-to-skin touches, her father disowned her, and she ran away from home, getting rescued by the shapeshifter mutant Mystique in disguise. Seeing her as her mother, Mystique raised Rogue and taught her how to use her powers for stealing for years. Rogue joined the Brotherhood of Mutants and, to broaden her powers, Mystique prepared a trap to the original Miss Marvel superhero."

"During the theft of a jet aircraft in a military base, Miss Marvel and Rogue fought, and since Rogue held and touched her for so long, she acquired enhanced reflexes, flight, invulnerability, and superhuman strength, after permanently stealing Miss Marvel's powers, putting the hero into a coma. She also absorbed Miss Marvel's personality and almost went crazy. Rogue ran from Mystique and was found by Professor X who felt her anguish and despair. She then got better and became Charles Xavier's student, joining and X-Men where she fell in love with Gambit."

