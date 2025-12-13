Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Greedo Returns with Updated Star Wars The Vintage Collection Release

New Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures are here as Hasbro travels across the galaxy once again in 3.75” form

Article Summary Hasbro releases a new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Greedo figure in detailed 3.75-inch scale.

Figure features movie-accurate sculpting, deco, articulation, and Greedo's signature blaster accessory.

Perfect addition to the HasLab Mos Eisley Cantina diorama and Episode IV Star Wars figure collections.

Pre-order now on Hasbro Pulse for $19.99; scheduled for a Spring 2026 release for collectors and fans.

Greedo, the infamous Rodian bounty hunter from Star Wars: A New Hope, is back as Hasbro debuts its new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure. Known for his green skin, multifaceted eyes, and snout-like nose, Greedo represents the dangerous yet often unlucky world of galactic bounty hunters. In the Mos Eisley Cantina, he attempts to collect a debt from Han Solo on behalf of Jabba the Hutt, setting the stage for the legendary "Who shot first?" debate that has captivated fans for decades. Hasbro is now bringing him to life with an updated TVC figure, allowing fans to add him to their HasLab Mos Eisley Cantina diorama.

This updated Star Wars figure captures Greedo in exquisite detail, with movie-accurate sculpting, deco, and articulation. He comes equipped with his signature blaster, allowing fans to recreate the tense standoff and showcase his time before his end. Hasbro is still dishing out classic Episode IV figures, which is truly great for those who have the Mos Eisley HasLab diorama and need more figures to fill it out. Collectors are able to pre-order this deadly bounty hunter right now on Hasbro Pulse for $19.99 with a Spring 2026 release. May the Force be with you.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Greedo

STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE™: This Greedo 3.75-inch-scale figure (9.5 cm) is inspired by the classic original trilogy film – a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Fans can display this 3.75 inch action figure – featuring movie-inspired deco and design and detailed sculpt – in their collections

BUILD OUT YOUR EPISODE IV COLLECTION: Find other Star Wars collectibles from The Vintage Collection to reimagine iconic scenes – or create your own (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

WHO SHOT FIRST?: The overzealous Rodian Greedo fancied himself a big-time bounty hunter in Jabba the Hutt's employ – despite being a pretty poor shot with a blasterInspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love. May the Force be with you!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!